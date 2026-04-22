Gilgeous-Alexander claims Clutch Player crown

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander’s collection of honors continues to grow.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star, the reigning MVP and NBA Finals MVP, was named this season’s Clutch Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday (Wednesday, April 22, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Gilgeous-Alexander earned 96 of 100 first-place votes, easily outpacing Denver’s Jamal Murray and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who finished second and third, respectively.

“This award means a lot,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in an interview aired on NBC Sports. “To get this award, you have to help your team win games late.”

The award recognizes players who excel in clutch situations — defined by the NBA as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with the score within five points.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 175 clutch-time points and added 21 assists. Oklahoma City went 20-7 in such games with him on the floor and outscored opponents by 93 points in those moments.

Murray finished second in clutch scoring with 166 points and led the league with 30 assists in those situations. Edwards, meanwhile, shot an NBA-best 56.5 percent in clutch moments among players with at least 85 points, though he was ineligible for other major awards due to not meeting the 65-game requirement.

This marks the first Clutch Player of the Year award for Gilgeous-Alexander, who had previously finished in the top 10 in each of the award’s first three years.

“I’m proud I get to hoist it,” he said, via AP.

The award, introduced in 2023 and named in honor of NBA legend Jerry West, has previously been won by De’Aaron Fox, Stephen Curry and Jalen Brunson. Brunson finished fifth in this year’s voting.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham placed fourth, followed by Brunson, Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Maxey, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

Meanwhile, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama was named Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

Other major awards will be announced in the coming days, including Sixth Man of the Year, Sportsmanship Award and Most Improved Player. / LBG