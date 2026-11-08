Gin Kings, Beermen fight for survival in Game 5

THE San Miguel Beermen and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings play for all marbles in the deciding Game 5 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The two protagonists face off at 7:30 p.m. with the last semis berth at stake. The winner will advance to face TNT Tropang 5G in the semifinals.

In Game 4, the Beermen leaned on import George King and veteran local Chris Ross to escape with a 108-102 win last Friday, Nov. 6, thus forcing a rubber match against the fan-favorite Gin Kings.

King put up 18 of his game-high 35 points and Ross scored 13 of his 20 in the third period, powering the Beermen’s 22-0 run that put the Beermen in the driver’s seat for good.

The Gin Kings waged a fightback of their own that brought them back from 75-94 to within 102-105; King and Ross again came up with answers, making their free throws inside the last 21 seconds to seal the win.

“They won two straight we won two straight. We’re on to a decider. That’s usually how it goes when we play Ginebra. When we play Ginebra we go to a Game 6 or 7. We’re excited to play in the next game,” Ross said in an article at PBA.com

Barangay Ginebra won the series opener, 104-95, and followed it up with a dominating 126-99 showing in Game 2. However, San Miguel fought back and took Game 3, 101-98, before winning Game 4 with a six-point edge to force a decider.

Meanwhile, the Converge FiberXers are now headed to their first PBA semifinal after beating the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 120-109, last Friday.

Mikee Williams, with his championship pedigree, drained back-to-back clutch treys, sparking Converge’s 11-2 closing run that sent the team to its first semis since taking over the Alaska Milk franchise in 2022.

Williams and his teammates slug it out with the NLEX Road Warriors in their side of the best-of-five semifinals.

Converge import Cameron Clark outplayed Rain or Shine counterpart Aaron Fuller, coming up with 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals against the latter’s 23 points and 10 boards. / RSC