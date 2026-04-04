Gin Kings face off Beermen in Easter Classic

HEAVYWEIGHT teams San Miguel Beermen and Ginebra Gin Kings clash on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

The Beermen and crowd-favorite get tangled in the main game at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the league returns to action after a four-day breather in observance of the Holy Week.

The much-anticipated match succeeds the 5:15 p.m. tiff between the NLEX Road Warriors and the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

One of the top highlights is the battle of imports between SMB’s new bruiser Justin Patton and Ginebra’s old reliable Justin Brownlee.

Patton, who debuted with 24 points and 17 rebounds in their 110-94 rout of Macau last Tuesday, March 31, will have the size advantage but is to face a test against Brownlee.

With their win the last time out, the Beermen improved to 2-2. The Gin Kings, meanwhile, are at 2-1, with wins over the Macau Black Knights and Converge FiberXers (99-93) and a loss to the Road Warriors.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, however, is hopeful Brownlee can tilt the balance in their favor.

In the first game, both the Road Warriors and the FuelMasters are gunning for their fourth win in five outings. / RSC