Gin Kings Seek Redemption, Bossing Hunt Payback in PBA

THE Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and Blackwater Bossing are both looking to bounce back from different losses when they collide this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Gin Kings and Bossing clash at 7:30 p.m. in the main game, while the Phoenix Fuel Masters and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters formally kick off the Sunday doubleheader at 5:15 p.m.

Ginebra is coming off a 73-88 defeat at the hands of rival Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the Manila Clasico last Sunday.

Holding a 2-3 win-loss record, the Gin Kings are eager to get back on track to avoid dropping further down the Group B standings.

On the other hand, while the Bossing are fresh off a 106-100 victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Wednesday, they are out for revenge against the Gin Kings. Ginebra previously dealt Blackwater a 30-point beatdown, 115-85, in their first Governors’ Cup matchup last month.

Following that blowout win, Ginebra suffered back-to-back losses to Rain or Shine and Magnolia—interspersed with a win over the Meralco Bolts—to sit at a 2-3 card.

The Gin Kings will rely on temporary import Riley Grigsby, who is filling in for resident import Justin Brownlee while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Bossing will counter with all-around 6-foot-5 American Kentrell Barkley, who is averaging 28.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. / RSC