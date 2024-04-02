Ginatilan fetes medalists, eyes more incentives for winners

THE Ginatilan Municipal Government, led by Mayor Roy Vincent Singco, recently feted its athletes that won medals during the Cebu Provincial Athletic Meet on March 3-8, 2024, at the City of Naga.

Ginatilan sent 21 elementary and 38 secondary students to the Provincial Meet, with three of them winning gold medals and a chance to represent Cebu Province for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association in May.

Marjorie and Angel Niña Quirante, who are both from Guiwanon National High School, defended their girls doubles titles and will also get a chance to defend their title in the Cviraa. Last year, the pair represented Region 7 in the national meet and made it to the quarterfinals after victories over Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Caraga, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The medalists received their incentives during the town’s Pasidungog last March 11, an activity initiated by its Sangguniang Kabataan Federation.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Bayan, led by Vice Mayor Dean Michael Singco, is mulling at increasing the Municipal Government’s incentives to athletes who win medals and to expand its sports programs.

The ordinance, which is now on its second reading, will hand P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000 for gold, silver, and bronze medalists in the provincial level and P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 for medalists in the regional level.

Those who win in the national and international level will get P10,000, P3,000, and P2,000.

“We must train, we must fund, and nurture our student athletes here in our town for them to be able to compete with the nation’s and even world’s best so they can bring us pride and give inspiration to other Ginatilanons,” said Singco. (PR)