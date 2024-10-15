Ginebra aims for 3-1 lead

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone is never one to hold back when sharing his views on life in general, and sports in particular.

San Miguel Beer should be among those heeding Cone’s words as the Beermen and Kings renew their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals duel Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

A 99-94 decision last Sunday at the Dasmariñas City Arena gave Ginebra a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and another win would put the crowd darlings on the verge of returning to the finals, just as they did last year.

According to Cone, his team’s latest victory was mainly due to the Kings shrugging off their 125-131 overtime loss in Game 2 and keeping their focus.

“That’s something we don’t dwell on,” said Cone when asked about the lessons his team learned after failing to follow up their 122-105 victory in the series opener.

“I don’t think it’s a healthy thing to dwell on and there’s a real art to moving on when it comes to basketball and sports and I think that’s a real valuable tool even in life that we oftentimes learn from sports,” added Cone.

“Whether we lose or whether we win you continue to move on and look at the next game, get ready for the next thing, just like in life as well. No matter what happens to you you’ve got to find a way to move forward whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing. You’ve got to keep your full focus on what’s ahead of you,” Cone also said.

“We’re not going to dwell on the fact of that we could have or should have or would have. The bottom line is, here is where we are right now, and this is what we’re going to deal with.”

Main objective for Ginebra right now is to try and at least match the energy of SMB, which should be equally recharged and ready to go following the much-needed two-day break.

The respite, no matter how brief, should help Justin Brownlee and the rest of the Kings’ main players to recover. But Cone also pointed out that the same holds true for June Mar Fajardo and the rest of the Beermen.

“This is an important time for both teams, obviously,” noted Cone. “We’re trying our best to keep June Mar moving and playing hard and we prefer him not to have an extra day off.”

Indeed, the rigors of trying to withstand the Kings’ pressure defense, anchored on Japeth Aguilar, seem to have finally taken their toll on Fajardo, who was limited to just eight shots and 12 points, a stark contrast to his 23 points, 21 rebounds performance in Game 2 just two days ealier.

And while import EJ Anosike has been consistent for SMB with series averages of 31.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, Brownlee hogs the limelight with more well-rounded norms of 34 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. / PBA.PH