Ginebra battles Converge in KO quarters

IT’S do-or-die for fourth seed Converge FiberXers and No. 5 Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings as they clash for the semis spot in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup quarterfinals rubber at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday,

Dec. 28, 2025.

The Gin Kings got a huge boost from RJ Abarrientos, whose life-saving sizzler helped set up the

decisive matchup.

Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m., with Ginebra looking to follow up their 105-85 Christmas Day victory, while the FiberXers are bent

on redemption.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone praised Abarrientos for his 35-point explosion but was quick to highlight contributions from others, like Scottie Thompson, calling it a “complete team exercise.”

Meanwhile, Converge coach Delta Pineda urged his players to stop complaining—about officiating or anything else—saying it’s unrealistic to expect a free pass to the semis.

“Before naman sinabi ko sa mga bata na blessing na ibinigay sa atin itong twice to beat,” said Pineda. “And hindi ibibigay sa atin ng maluwag ito (quarterfinals series), kailangan pa rin nating

pag-trabahuhan.”

Converge has reached the quarterfinals seven times but is still chasing a first-ever spot in the Last Four. Early fouls hampered their previous game, letting them fall behind in the third quarter and eventually fade in the fourth. Pineda admitted that some players’ complaints contributed to the loss, stressing the need to adjust and embrace

playoff intensity.

Abarrientos quickly adapted to the high-stakes atmosphere, scoring 35 points with clutch three-pointers that fueled a second-quarter breakaway and a 20-point rout that set the stage for Sunday’s rubber. The former FEU stalwart went 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 29:33 minutes, despite three turnovers. / RSC