Ginebra breaks TNT spell

MANILA – Ginebra finally snapped its TNT curse, outlasting the Tropang 5G, 88-76, in Game 7 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Finals before a crowd of 24,617 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday night, June 17, 2026.

The championship was the franchise’s first since January 2023, when a record 54,589 spectators at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, watched Ginebra turn back Bay Area, 114-99, in Game 7 of the Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Since that title run three years ago, the Gin Kings had lost to the Tropang 5G thrice in three championship series — Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup Finals, and Season 47 and Season 49 Governors’ Cup Finals.

Best Import awardee Justin Brownlee, who delivered 54 points in Game 5 and 52 notches in Game 6, led Ginebra with 30 points and 14 rebounds in the clincher. He scored 16 points in the second half to fuel a 48-29 run that turned a 49-47 halftime deficit into a championship victory.

“These beautiful fans, they gave us the energy to go out there and win,” Brownlee said. “We were down and TNT gave us a battle. But as coach Tim (Cone) kept telling us, ‘this is our time.’”

“Stephen Holt said it before the series started, ‘this is our time.’ And it was our time,” he added.

The championship was Brownlee’s seventh PBA title.

“Ten years ago I would never have thought I’d be still playing at 38 years old and winning championships,” Brownlee said. “But these fans, they give me the energy to go out there to play for them, play for my family and give my best.”

Scottie Thompson finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and was named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) by the PBA Press Corps.

“Ito yata ‘yung pinaka-emotional na panalo ko ng Finals MVP kasi (This is probably my most emotional Finals MVP win because it is) unexpected. I’ve been battling through ups and downs,” Thompson said.

Best Player of the Conference RJ Abarrientos added 13 points as he captured his first PBA championship.

Import Chris McCullough paced TNT with 28 points. Jordan Heading scored 21 and RR Pogoy had 15.

The scores:

GINEBRA 88 — Brownlee 30, Thompson 19, Abarrientos 13, Rosario 13, J. Aguilar 7, Pinto 6, Gray 0,

Holt 0, Cu 0.

TNT 76 — McCullough 28, Heading 21, Pogoy 15, Oftana 5, Aurin 4, Nambatac 3, Galinato 0, Khobuntin 0,

Williams 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 40-47, 68-63, 88-76. / PBA / PNA