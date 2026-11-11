Ginebra brews SMB exit

MANILA – Barangay Ginebra slammed the door on sister team San Miguel Beer on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, turning a 34-14 fourth-quarter run into a 110-94 rout that sent the Gin Kings to the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup semifinals at Ynares Center Antipolo.

Jordan Murphy led Ginebra with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson had 29 points, eight rebounds and five steals. RJ Abarrientos added 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in the winner-take-all Game 5 of their quarterfinal series.

San Miguel’s misery started when import George King fouled out with still 5:13 remaining. From there, Ginebra took control and pulled away for good.

Ginebra opened the series with 104-95 and 126-99 victories, but San Miguel fought back, 101-99 and 108-102, to force the decider.

For the second straight conference, the Beermen will be watching the Final Four from home.

Ginebra will next face defending champion TNT in a rematch of the Commissioner’s Cup finals won by the Gin Kings.

Resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is set to reinforce the Tropang 5G anew.

The other semifinal matchup pits NLEX against Converge.

The best-of-five semifinals will begin Dec. 4 as the PBA takes another break to accommodate Gilas Pilipinas’ Nov. 27 and 29 clashes against Syria and Iran in the Fiba 2027 World Cup qualifiers. The games will be held in Seremban, Malaysia, because of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Gilas, which sits fifth in Group E with a 4-4 record, will be reinforced by naturalized player Bennie Boatwright in place of the injured Justin Brownlee.

The scores:

Ginebra 110 – Murphy 31, Thompson 29, Abarrientos 19, Pinto 9, J. Aguilar 7, Holt 5, Rosario 4, Cu 3, Go 3, Gray 0.

San Miguel 94 – King 31, Fajardo 20, Perez 15, Trollano 10, Ahanmisi 9, Lassiter 4, Teng 3, Ross 2, Brondial 0, Tautuaa 0.

Quarters: 26-20, 49-57, 76-80, 110-94. / PBA MEDIA, PNA