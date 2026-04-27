Ginebra clinches quarterfinals berth

EVEN with Japeth Aguilar back in sickbay, Barangay Ginebra continued its hot streak and claimed a sure quarterfinals spot with a 119-107 victory over Titan Ultra in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Justin Brownlee, RJ Abarrientos, Scottie Thompson, Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt carried the bulk of the fight as the Gin Kings took care of business versus the Giant Risers and joined Rain or Shine (8-1) and NLEX (7-2) as the first teams to clinch playoff spots.

Coach Tim Cone said they will now gear up for their last three games, hoping to sustain their streak for a shot at the Top Four and a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

“That’s what we’ll gun for,” said Cone as they traverse their stretch run against Meralco on Friday, May 1, Rain or Shine on Sunday, May 3, and TNT on May 10.

Meanwhile, Titan Ultra dropped to 2-7, moving further away from the playoff picture. They have Magnolia, NLEX and ROS as final assignments.

Brownlee frolicked with 35 points, nine rebounds and four assists against five turnovers, while Abarrientos topscored among the locals with 25 markers, along with three boards and two dish-offs.

Rosario played extended minutes in Aguilar’s absence and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Thompson had his all-around game with 12 markers, nine boards and the same number of assists, while Holt came through with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Gin Kings, who took the opening quarter at 22-16 and held sway the rest of the way.

They controlled the majority of the game and led by as big as 16 against a Titan Ultra side led by Joshua Munzon with a 20-point, 10-assist double-double.

Earlier, replacement import Donovan Smith hit the ground running for Converge, powering the FiberXers to an important 130-103 romp over a James Dickey III-less Phoenix side.

Smith provided the instant firepower that was lacking when the defensive-centric Kylor Kelley was in tow, scoring 32 while grabbing 12 rebounds and swatting away three shots as the FiberXers moved within striking distance of the “Magic 8” with their second straight straight win.

With this smashing follow-up to their 97-92 upset over TNT, the troops of coach Delta Pineda jacked up their record to 4-6, sitting just a breath away from the seventh-running San Miguel (4-5) and Magnolia (4-5).

The Fuel Masters, who opted to sit Dickey out to allow him to recover from the ankle injury he sustained in their previous 87-83 reversal of erstwhile unbeaten Rain or Shine, fell to 5-4 for sixth spot.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer and Meralco clash in Tuesday’s main feature of a double-header that will be opened by the Blackwater against Macau at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. / PBA.PH