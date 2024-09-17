Ginebra eyes redemption vs. Phoenix

BARANGAY Ginebra and Phoenix clash in an intriguing PBA Governors’ Cup face-off Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with the Gin Kings looking for a quick recovery from the most shattering defeat in franchise history and the Fuel Masters eyeing a follow-up to their season breakthrough win.

It’s intriguing as it’s crucial with Ginebra taking a second shot at an outright quarterfinals entry and Phoenix continuing a chase for survival.

A sweep of their last two games against the Gin Kings and the NLEX Road Warriors may not be enough for the Fuel Masters (1-7) to survive their situation.

But Phoenix coach Mike Jarin vows they will come out and fight the best they can for as long as they have a game to play.

Coach Tim Cone and his troops, meanwhile, are only expected to give out their best in a bounce-back bid from their humbling 82-131 rout by the San Miguel Beermen Sunday, Sept. 15.

With that result, the Beermen were the first to advance to the playoffs from Group B at 6-2, with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters dropping to second place at 5-2 and the Gin Kings to third at 5-3.

Fighting neck and neck for fourth are the NLEX Road Warriors at 3-4 and the Blackwater Bossing at 3-5.

Going to their 7:30 p.m. tussle with the Kings, the Fuel Masters are looking to salvage whatever they can.

“We got over the hump and we will work hard in our next games. Ano lang kami, as long as we have games to be played, we’ll continue to play our best (and hope to reach the playoffs),” said Jarin.

Late as it might be, the Fuel Masters ended a winless spell with a 119-114 decision over the Blackwater Bossing Sunday.

“We were frustrated in our first seven games because in almost all of them, we were in it. Finally we got our win tonight,” said Jarin, taking full responsibility for their 0-7 start. / PBA.PH