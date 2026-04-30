Ginebra eyes share of lead vs. Meralco 5

RED-HOT Barangay Ginebra chases a share of the No. 1 spot, while slumping Meralco hopes to stop the bleeding in a marquee PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Gin Kings enter the 7:30 p.m. match riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak. But coach Tim Cone said they’re not thinking about the streak — just about Meralco.

Cone said it will be about showing up and playing 48 minutes against coach Luigi Trillo’s troops, who are bent on checking their skid while fighting for a spot in the Top Four.

For Trillo, the challenge is how to keep up with a Ginebra team playing championship-level basketball — deep and disciplined.

A Ginebra win would force a three-way tie for the top spot at 8-2 with Rain or Shine and NLEX. A loss would leave them a full game back as the eliminations wind down.

For Meralco, it’s about survival in the scramble for the Magic Four. The Bolts are 5-3 and could jump to 6-3 with a victory. A loss would drop them to 5-4 and risk getting swallowed by the middle pack.

Imports will play a key role.

After previously relying on Allen Durham against Justin Brownlee, the Bolts now have Marvin Jones leading the way. It will be a battle of imports with completely different styles, but the same job: carry their team when it matters most.

Brownlee has been the engine of Ginebra’s run, averaging near triple-double numbers during the streak. But more than his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, it’s his timing that stands out.

Jones is Jones. He’s not Brownlee, but he brings length, energy, and pressure — the type who can change a game with putback dunks, blocks, and transition buckets.

Back-to-back losses to NLEX and San Miguel were not his best outings. He has shown flashes, but Meralco needs 48 minutes of dominance from him, not 24. Against Ginebra, “good” isn’t good enough.

At 5-3, the Bolts are still in the hunt, but another loss would be their third straight and a major blow to their Top Four hopes.

In the other game, Phoenix Super LPG hopes to get a big boost from balik-import Jonathan Williams when the Fuel Masters tangle with the TNT Tropang 5G. / PBA.PH