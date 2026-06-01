Ginebra faces TNT in classic finals

TWO of the league’s ultimate heavyweights are on a collision course as defending champion TNT Tropang 5G and Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings set up a fiery, blockbuster rematch for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Despite being the defending champion, TNT treat themselves as underdogs coming into the championship against the crowd-favorite Ginebra.

“We’re coming in as huge underdogs playing the national team. We’re playing Gilas and the reigning Goat (Greatest of All Time) import of the PBA,” Reyes said in the PBA website article.

Tropang 5G made it to the finals after beating the Meralco Bolts in six games.

Meanwhile, for Ginebra head coach Tim Cone, it’s going to be a fiery championship game with both teams deserving of the position they are in.

“I think both teams are deserving to be here but one’s going to come out on top. Sometimes, it’s not always, you know, it’s not fun being the second-place team. So, you know, we’re going to both battle for that first place,” said Cone during the PBA Finals press conference.

Ginebra made it to the finals after beating Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in Game 6 of the semifinals. / RSC