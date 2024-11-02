Ginebra gets back at TNT

MANILA -- Ginebra San Miguel finally put one over TNT, 85-73, in Game 3 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup finals at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Ginebra stifled TNT defensively in the fourth quarter, holding the Tropang Giga to only 14 points en route to victory that narrowed the best-of-seven gap to 2-1.

“The first two games kind of woke us up, so hopefully this gets us going through this series,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said in the post-

match interview.

Scottie Thompson was named best player of the rare All Saints’ Day game, pouring in 15 points for the Gin Kings, to go with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Import Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, while Maverick Ahanmisi added 16 points and

eight rebounds.

LA Tenorio played 16 minutes and 41 seconds, and made an impact with a 4-of-4 clip fromt the two-point zone and 1-of-1 from the stripe plus

four steals.

Joe Devance returned from sickbay and contributed two assists, one rebound and one steal. Additionally, he took on the task of putting defensive muscles on TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“We certainly played a lot better, especially on defense,” said Cone, whose team limited the Tropang Giga to 32.6 percent shooting (28 of 86) while firing at an improved rate of 50 percent (33 of 66).

Ginebra will seek to equalize the series at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, also at the Big Dome.

Hollis-Jefferson led the Tropang Giga with 24 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

TNT won 104-88 in Game 1 and 96-84 in Game 2.

The scores:

GINEBRA 85 -- Brownlee, 18; Ahanmisi, 16; Thompson, 15; J. Aguilar, 10; Holt, 10; Tenorio, nine; Cu, three; Abarrientos, two;

Devance, two.

TNT 73 -- Hollis-Jefferson, 24; Erram, 12; Castro, 10; Pogoy, 10; Oftana, nine; Khobuntin, four; Nambatac, two; Williams, two;

Aurin, two.

Quarters: 20-19, 42-39, 62-59, 85-73. / PNA-PBA