Ginebra, Meralco headline twinbill

GINEBRA San Miguel and Meralco seek to regain momentum when they renew their rivalry Friday, July 31, 2026, in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Gin Kings and the Bolts clash at 7:30 p.m. in a key Group B matchup, with both teams looking to strengthen their playoff bids after inconsistent starts to the conference.

Phoenix Super LPG leads the group at 4-1, while Meralco is tied with Rain or Shine at 2-2. Ginebra, meanwhile, shares the bottom spot with Magnolia at 1-2.

The matchup renews one of the league’s recent championship rivalries, although this time the stakes are crucial positioning in the elimination round.

Ginebra has yet to rediscover the form that carried it to the Commissioner’s Cup title, with coach Tim Cone still waiting for the return of injured stars Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee remains sidelined with multiple hamstring, leg and knee injuries, leaving import Riley Grigsby to shoulder the scoring load.

While Grigsby has delivered respectable numbers, the Gin Kings have struggled to sustain their offense and regain their trademark defensive intensity.

Meralco has also experienced an up-and-down campaign, defeating Rain or Shine, 122-104, and Blackwater, 116-114, but falling to Phoenix, 86-98, and Magnolia, 98-112.

The Bolts will again lean on import Antonio Hester, but they will also need consistent production from their local players if they hope to hand Ginebra another defeat.

In the curtain-raiser at 5:15 p.m., Magnolia takes on Rain or Shine with both teams aiming to build on recent victories.

The Elasto Painters are chasing a third straight win that would improve their record to 3-2 and boost their chances of securing one of Group B’s four quarterfinal berths.

Magnolia, meanwhile, is seeking a second consecutive victory after opening the conference with two straight losses.

Hotshots coach LA Tenorio said continued support from the local core will be crucial for import KJ Buffen, whom he believes still has room to grow.

That balanced effort was evident in Magnolia’s 112-98 victory over Meralco last week, and Tenorio hopes to see the same formula against Rain or Shine. / PBA MEDIA / LBG