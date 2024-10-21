Ginebra reaches finals

IT TOOK everything it had, but Barangay Ginebra got amply rewarded with a 102-99 win over San Miguel Beer on Sunday, October 20, 2024, that moved the Gin Kings to the PBA Governors’ Cup championship series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Maverick Ahanmisi scored a team-high 25 points, while Justin Brownlee laced his 21 points with perhaps the game’s most crucial shot that enabled the Gin Kings to wrap up the best-of-seven series, 4-2.

“It took every little ounce of whatever we had left to win tonight,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone after the victory that set up another race-to-four meeting with 2023 tormentor and early finalist TNT starting Sunday.

“It just took a long toll on all of us and them too. I mean, I gotta give credit to coach Jorge (Gallent) for being able to keep that team together. They had to go through the (quarterfinals) wringer with Converge and then they had to play the EASL game, and they had to come and play us,” added Cone.

“That was our edge throughout the whole series, the fact that we had a little bit more energy than they did.”

With its campaign on the line, SMB did give Ginebra a big scare, notwithstanding Brownlee’s clutch three-pointer over the onrushing challenge of June Mar Fajardo that gave the Kings a 102-98 lead.

After a charity split by Fajardo, the Beermen had the chance to salvage the game following Fajardo’s block on Scottie Thompson, but EJ Anosike missed a four-pointer and Jericho Cruz a three-pointer just before the final buzzer.

“I was telling Mav (Ahanmisi), we were limping to the finish line,” said Cone. “We just didn’t have anything left. Really worried that we weren’t gonna be able to pull that one out and then we had to go to a Game 7.

“So just really thankful we’re not going to a Game 7.”

Japeth Aguilar wound up with 20 points and six rebounds, RJ Abarrientos had 16 points and Thompson made 10 points and 14 boards, but undeniably a big boost to Ginebra’s cause was Ahanmisi, who went into the game averaging just 11.4 points in the semis.

“Obviously, their focal point was Justin and Japeth inside, so I just tried to stay open as much as possible,” said Ahanmisi.

Anosike led all scorers with 30 points on top of nine boards, while Fajardo added 22 points and 15 rebounds and Marcio Lassiter tossed in 16 points anchored on four triples.

No Halloween break

The Ginebra-TNT championship, a rematch of the 2023 edition won by the latter, will begin next Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The next three games will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, including Game 3 scheduled for Nov. 1 which marks a rare time the PBA will hold a game on All Saints’ Day.

Oftentimes, the league does not set a game or a doubleheader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 so its players can use its Halloween break to visit their loved ones who already passed away.

However, it will not be the case this time as the PBA looks to give Gilas Pilipinas, coincidentally coached by Gin Kings mentor Tim Cone, more time to prepare for the November window of the Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Games 5 and 6, if necessary, will also happen at The Big Dome.

Game 7 is set for Nov. 10 also at the Ynares Center, which could mean the championship could be clinched there for the first time since Magnolia, then known as Purefoods Star, beat Alaska in Game 6 to win the 2018 PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 102 - Ahanmisi 25, Brownlee 21, J.Aguilar 20, Abarrientos 16, Thommpson 10, Cu 7, Holt 3, mariano 0, Adamos 0.

SAN MIGUEL 99 - Anosike 30, Fajardo 22, Lassiter 16, Perez 13, Cruz 8, Trollano 8, Manuel 2, Romeo 0, Ross 0.

QUARTERS: 23-27, 46-49, 76-75, 102-99. / PBA.PH / PNA