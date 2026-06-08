Ginebra regains control

BARANGAY Ginebra is back in control and halfway to glory.

The Gin Kings came out firing and refused to slow down, cruising to a 116-102 win over the TNT Tropang 5G for a 2-1 lead in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven titular series Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the SM MOA Arena in Pasay City.

After falling behind 3-0 early, the Gin Kings sprinted away and never looked back in a big rebound from their 101-94 defeat in Game 2.

Ginebra starters played heavy minutes and did the heavy lifting as the Kings pulled off the crucial win before 18,607 fans – the largest crowd in a game this season.

Stephen Holt ignited Ginebra’s early breakaway with three booming treys in the first quarter. He finished with 23 points, while Justin Brownlee delivered another stellar performance with 41 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 44 minutes and 35 seconds of action.

Scottie Thompson sizzled with a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

RJ Abarrientos struggled for most of the game but made crucial hits in the payoff period and wound up with 15 markers, six assists, and five rebounds.

Japeth Aguilar and Troy Rosario were the other Ginebra players who played extended minutes. They combined for 10 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.

“In a finals game, I don’t think everybody realizes how difficult it is to get the early lead and keep that lead all the way through the game,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“It’s hard to do in a finals game so I got to tip my cap to our players… It was the third game in five days and we played five or six guys tonight in heavy minutes but they reached deep, knowing that this could be pivotal game in this series.”

Brownlee was brilliant all night but thanked Holt for igniting the team’s hot start with his three three-pointers in the opening canto.

With the spark provided by Holt, the Kings opened a 35-16 lead in the first quarter, sat on a 59-42 cushion at halftime and didn’t allow TNT to get really close.

It was a tough one for TNT with only Chris McCullough and RR Pogoy carrying the load. McCullough exploded for 44 points that went with 13 rebounds and four assists, while Pogoy added 28 markers.

Two of their marksmen shot badly. Rey Nambatac finished with a fat zero, missing all four of his field-goal attempts, Calvin Oftana made only two points on 1-of-8 shooting. / PBA.PH