Ginebra takes game 3

JUSTIN Brownlee got the job done on both ends of the court to lead Barangay Ginebra to a 99-94 decision over San Miguel Beer in their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals duel at the Dasmariñas City Arena in Cavite on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Brownlee towed the Kings with 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and as many blocked shots to earn coach Tim Cone’s nod as the player mainly responsible for them taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“We had some uncertain moments in the third quarter, when we came out of halftime,” said Cone.

“But thanks to this guy (Brownlee) here we recovered and thanks to this guy again down the stretch we were able to win it,” added Cone.

Japeth Aguilar (22 points, 8 rebounds), Maverick Ahanmisi (15, 11), and Stephen Holt (11, 7, 7 assists) chipped in their ample share, but RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson also made their mark in the win that helped Ginebra bounce back from a 125-131 overtime loss in Game 2.

Abarrientos was tops among the Kings who helped them back from a 60-67 deficit and into a 76-72 lead going to the final quarter, while Thompson hauled down five of his eight rebounds in the final period.

Two of Thompson’s boards came off the offensive glass that preserved Ginebra’s 97-90 lead, which was established when Holt and Brownlee each scored on a drive.

EJ Anosike’s four-pointer pushed SMB within 94-97, but Ahanmisi all but sealed the deal with two charities in the last 12 seconds.

Anosike wound up with 32 points and 10 rebounds, but the Beermen’s locals mainly found it tough to solve Ginebra’s defense in the most crucial of stages, resulting in CJ Perez netting only 13 markers just two days removed from a 28-point performance in Game 2.

Marcio Lassiter notched 12 points and June Mar Fajardo was limited to 12 points, although his 14 rebounds could not quite make up for him committing five of the team’s 12 turnovers that gave the Kings a plus-10 advantage in points off those giveaways.

“We defended so much better tonight,” noted Cone. “We played playoff defense tonight and I thought that was really the key.”

In the nightcap, Aaron Fuller got his redemption from a 13-point struggle the last time, digging deep to deliver 26 points, including the game-winning three-point play in the last 3.8 seconds as Rain or Shine escaped with a 110-109 win over TNT to trim the gap to 1-2 in their race-to-four series.

How they fared:

GINEBRA 99 - Brownlee 30, J.Aguilar 22, Ahanmisi 15, Holt 11, Abarrientos 8, Thompson 8, Cu 5, Adamos 0, Devance 0.

SAN MIGUEL 94 - Anosike 32, Perez 13, Fajardo 12, Lassiter 12, Cruz 9, Romeo 8, Trollano 3, Ross 3, Tauatuaa 2, Rosales 0.

Quarterscores: 25-20, 54-45, 76-72, 99-94.

RAIN OR SHINE 110 - Fuller 26, Santillan 20, Clarito 15, Lemetti 11, Nocum 10, Datu 7, Mamuyac 6, Norwood 6, Caracut 5, Belga 2, Asistio 2.

TNT 109 - Erram 27, Hollis-Jefferson 23, Pogoy 22, Nambatac 17, Oftana 17, Aurin 2, Khobuntin 1, Galinato 0, Exciminiano 0, Varilla 0, Heruela 0.

Quarterscores: 23-27, 51-43, 86-78, 110-109. / PBA.PH