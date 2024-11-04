Ginebra ties series

AND the war of attrition has begun.

Barangay Ginebra has fully recovered from a 0-2 series start, beating TNT in a defensive Game 3 duel and striking this time in a shootout to send the PBA Governors’ Cup title playoffs back to square one.

Justin Brownlee spearheaded Ginebra’s scorching offense, hitting two four-pointers and three treys to highlight a 34-point sizzling performance and lead the Kings to a 106-92 Game 4 triumph that forged a two-games-all deadlock in the race-to-four showdown.

The two teams break the tie in Game 5 at the Big Dome.

Stephen Holt drained four treys on the way to an 18-point production, the same outputs put in by Maverick Ahanmisi and Japeth Aguilar as the Kings rolled to a second straight win much to the delight of the predominantly Ginebra crowd of over 16,000 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Scottie Thompson was the fifth Ginebra player scoring in double figures with 12 as the Kings hit the century mark for the first time in the series after averaging just 85.6 in the first three games.

The Kings hit at an impressive 56.3-percent clip, with an even higher 60-percent marksmanship from the four-point zone.Ahanmisi accounted for their third “four ball” that settled the outcome of the game at 101-90 with less than two minutes left to play.

Picking up from their 85-73 win in Game 3, the Kings took control right in the opening quarter and set the tempo majority of the way even as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Calvin Oftana combined for 54 points for TNT.

With Brownlee, Thompson and Ahanmisi combining for 39 points, the Kings sat on a 54-42 cushion at the half and hung on to the lead to the very end.

It was a shootout, with TNT performing well, shooting with a 54.1-percent clip.

However, the Tropang Giga just couldn’t stop a Ginebra team that was well on target. / PBA