Ginhawa Nation's Efficascent boost presents a special Sunrise Yoga session at Tops in Busay

With Busay’s scenic surroundings as the backdrop, the activity combined physical exercise with the refreshing atmosphere of an early morning in the highlands. It also highlighted the importance of creating moments to slow down and feel lighter amid daily activities.

Held at Dawata Wellness in Cebu TOPS, the session invited participants to greet the morning through yoga and mindful movements while taking time to pause, recharge and focus on personal well-being.

With Busay’s scenic surroundings as the backdrop, the activity combined physical exercise with the refreshing atmosphere of an early morning in the highlands. It also highlighted the importance of creating moments to slow down and feel lighter amid daily activities.

Leading the rejuvenating yoga experience was Sepfry Rivera, founder and director of Dawata Wellness.

The event reflected the growing interest in wellness activities that promote both personal well-being and community connections while making use of Cebu’s natural scenery.

Through Ginhawa Nation, Efficascent Boost continues to advocate for moments of activity, communion and health, encouraging Filipinos to pursue a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. (SPONSORED CONTENT)