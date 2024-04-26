Girl, 14, dies after being shot while answering module in Talisay

A STUDENT lost her life after being shot by an unidentified man while she was answering her module in their rented home in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu, around 9:40 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024.

The 14-year-old victim, Jacquilene Reponte, was hit in the cheek by the bullet that exited on the other side.

She was brought to the Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, where the attending physician pronounced her dead.

According Jacquilene's sister, the victim was doing homework when an unknown individual entered their house and shot her in the head for no apparent reason.

The culprit quickly fled.

The Talisay City Police Station is conducting an investigation to identify the culprit. (AYB, TPT)