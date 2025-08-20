Girl, 14, dies in suspected hazing incident

POLICE in the town of Borbon, northern Cebu are currently investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl who is believed to be a victim of hazing.

Janet Vanguardia, a Grade 8 student, died last Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, after she was brought to the hospital due to severe body pain.

The death certificate of the teenager supported the suspicion, indicating she died of sepsis or a blood infection. The infection stemmed from bacterial meningitis, a brain infection.

According to the victim’s mother, Joana, her daughter confided in her that she was ganged up on by a group of youths. Police suspect that five or more minors were involved in the incident.

Investigation

The Borbon police were notified last Monday, Aug. 18, after Janet’s aunt, Madilyn, noticed that the teenager’s body was covered in bruises.

Police have ‘persons of interest’ in the incident, but their investigation is ongoing, including a review of CCTV cameras in the area.

“There were names given by the family. So, doon kami nag start (that’s where we started) to backtrack the investigation. As of now, ongoing gihapon among backtracking (our backtracking is still ongoing),” said Lt. Valmyr Anton Cariño Tabian, chief of the Borbon Police.

On Friday, Aug. 15, Joana’s sibling took her child to the hospital after she stopped eating and was unable to move due to pain.

It was at this time that Janet revealed to her mother that she had been ganged up on by youths, mostly males, whom she did not know.

The family noticed that the victim’s neck was swollen and her body, including her private parts, was covered in bruises.

According to her aunt, Madilyn, she had noticed the teenager limping on Sunday, Aug. 10, but Janet did not say what happened.

Janet still went to school on Monday, Aug. 11, and Tuesday, Aug. 12, but a fever started and worsened on Wednesday when she began vomiting.

Suspecting ‘foul play’ in the incident, the family decided to have Janet’s body undergo an autopsy to determine the true cause of death. / JDG, AYB