Girl, 17, allegedly commits suicide because she feels neglected by her father

A 17-year-old girl allegedly took her own life because she felt that her father neglected her.

The incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 11 April 2024, in Barangay Tangasan, City of Naga, Cebu.

The victim, whose name is being kept preserving her privacy and those of her family, was discovered dead by her brother.

She was rushed to South General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by her attending physician.

The Naga police under station commander Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc said the victim left a note expressing her desire to take her own life since, in contrast to her brother, her father did not love her. (DVG, TPT)