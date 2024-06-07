Girl hurt after being hit by school bus in Barangay Mambaling

An 18-year-old girl sustained injuries after being struck by a school bus past 5 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, on F. Vestil Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jasmine Gallendo, a resident of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling.

According to the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, the victim was struck by a school bus that had just left the University of Cebu (UC) Mambaling campus as she stood by the side of the road.

Due to the strong impact, the victim fell and hit her head on the pavement.

It is said that the victim was walking towards the bridge’s edge together with her friend to respond to the call of nature, when the incident occurred. (AYB, TPT)