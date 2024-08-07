Cebu

Girl 'ignored' by doctors

CEBU. A six-year-old child died after she was allegedly not attended to immediately by medical staff of the Cebu City Medical Center, the mother said Saturday, April 6, 2024.
CEBU. A six-year-old child died after she was allegedly not attended to immediately by medical staff of the Cebu City Medical Center, the mother said Saturday, April 6, 2024. Contributed photo

MYLENE Faborada, 43, a resident of Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City, complained that the medical staff of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) did not pay attention immediately to her six-year-old child, who was brought to the hospital on April 1, 2024 due to stomach pain and vomiting.

CEBU. A six-year-old child died after she was allegedly not attended to immediately by medical staff of the Cebu City Medical Center, the mother said Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Ma seeks justice after daughter dies due to ‘poor medical care’

“Wala mi tagdan dayon. Dugay pa mi nagpaabot didto, unya wa pa gyuy doctor,” she told SunStar.

The child died on April 2. Her death certificate stated that she died of septic shock.

SunStar Cebu is trying to contact the CCMC for reaction on this complaint. (GPL)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph