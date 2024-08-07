Girl 'ignored' by doctors

MYLENE Faborada, 43, a resident of Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City, complained that the medical staff of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) did not pay attention immediately to her six-year-old child, who was brought to the hospital on April 1, 2024 due to stomach pain and vomiting.
“Wala mi tagdan dayon. Dugay pa mi nagpaabot didto, unya wa pa gyuy doctor,” she told SunStar.
The child died on April 2. Her death certificate stated that she died of septic shock.
SunStar Cebu is trying to contact the CCMC for reaction on this complaint. (GPL)