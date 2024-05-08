Girl in Sibonga town perishes after being hit by car

A 4-year-old girl died after being hit by an L-300 van along the national highway in Barangay Papan, Sibonga town, southern Cebu, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Felicity Suico Fernandez, of Barangay Basak, Sibonga town, was named as the victim.

She was declared dead after being taken to the Deiparine Community Hospital in Sibonga.

Joel Camoro Regodon, 42, a married resident of Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, is the driver of the L-300 van.

He is currently being held at the Sibonga Police Station’s detention cell.

He will be facing charge for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

It was discovered that the victim was playing with her cousin at the time of the occurrence.

Fernandez was allegedly pursued by her relative until she reached the national highway, at which point she was struck by a car.

The victim's mother, Jhessel, stated in an interview with SunStar Cebu that she did not anticipate them going to the road when they were at her father-in-law's house watching her daughter play with her cousin.

Since it was an accident, she claimed she and her husband were negotiating with Regodon to resolve the issue.

She went on to say that it was really traumatic for them since they only have two children -- the victim and a one-year-old boy. (DVG, GPL, TPT)