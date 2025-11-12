Girl loses both parents to floodwaters

A YOUNG girl has been orphaned after her parents were swept away along with their home in Barangay Paril during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino earlier this week. The victims were identified as Junalyn Candol Borbajo and Myron Arenas Borbajo, whose bodies were later recovered along the rivers of Manyapyap, several kilometers from their home.

The Borbajo family’s house, situated near the riverbank, was among several residences destroyed when floodwaters surged late Monday night, Nov. 4, 2025. The couple’s young daughter, however, was spared from the tragedy — she had been brought to the city days before the typhoon for her safety.

Barangay officials said that Junalyn and Myrone chose to stay behind to secure their home and check on Junalyn’s father, who also lived nearby. Sadly, rescuers believe the couple and the child’s grandfather were caught in the sudden rush of floodwaters when the nearby river overflowed. The grandfather remains missing as search and retrieval operations continue. / Stacey Sandimae, Junior Journo