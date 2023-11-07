Gitamondoc re-stages ‘Zephyrin, The Musical’ at SM Seaside City Cebu

JUDE Gitamondoc will once again direct one of his masterpieces, “Zephyrin, The Musical,” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 10, 11, 12, 2023) at the Centerstage, SM Seaside City Cebu. Showtimes are at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Gitamondoc is a Cebu-based songwriter, record producer and musical director. He won several awards including two Awit Awards, ABS-CBN’s Himig Handog Award, TFC Choice Award, Star Studio Readers Choice Award, Cebu Pop Musical Festival and Golden Screen Awards.

According to Jude, “Zephyrin, The Musical,” is a re-telling of the life of Ceferino Namuncura, the son of the Mapuche native chief Manuel Namuncura, leader of the Araucano tribe in Argentina.

“His father groomed him to take his place as the leader of their tribe. Seeing the advantages of education with the Huincas (the Mapuche word for the white settlers), Manuel sent Zephyrin to Buenos Aires to study under the Salesians of Don Bosco.”

He said that while in Buenos Aires, “Zephyrin prospered to become a model student, exemplary for his piety and leadership, imbibing the Salesian pedagogy of “doing your ordinary work extraordinarily well.”

He was brought by his mentor Bishop Cagliero to Rome to meet Pope Pius X as an ambassador for their mission work in Argentina. Unfortunately, he died from tuberculosis just a year later at only 18 years old.

He was beatified by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 and is wildly popular as a cult figure in Argentina, Jude said.

According to the producer of the Musical, Rev. Fr. Randy Figuracion, the musical is about making the most out of life by pursuing a meaningful, regret free existence.

He said that the musical is also about “Kindness is the revolution and forgiveness is key to healing.” Fr. Randy also said that it is also about leadership, “We inspire change when we teach by example. Everyone can be a saint, a hero and a leader.”

Salesians of Don Bosco Southern Province Provincial Superior Rev. Fr. Fidel Orendain has added some stories and lyrics to the musical. Jaggy Gomez is the choreographer, stage manager Paul Lambert David, lighting design and technical director is Lee Anthony Pada. In charge of the orchestrations are Jad Bantug and Sean Gonzales, sound engineer Erwin Batucan, costume and makeup design is Laurie Tul-id, and set design is architect Myk Sanchez.