Giuseppe, Cebu FC shine in Aboitiz Cup

GIUSEPPE FC, Cebu Football Club (Cebu FC) and Cebu United FC posted victories in their respective divisions during the weekend matches of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Oct. 17-18.

Giuseppe FC edged Legacy FC, 3-2, in the Players 12 (P12) Group A competition on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, with Lucas Tada earning man-of-the-match honors.

Cebu FC blanked Makati FC, 3-0, in P12 Group B behind man of the match Axl Jace Cepe. Paref-Springdale also claimed a narrow 4-3 victory over Cebu City Central School in the same group, with Laurence Aparece receiving the individual award.

Don Bosco FC eked out a 3-2 win over Danao City FC in P12 Group A, with Gwayne Edrian Dy taking the man-of-the-match plum.

In the Boys Under-14 division, Cebu United FC defeated Don Bosco FC, 3-0, in Group A, starring Sealhel Emmanuel Diaz as best player of the game.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and Cebu FC, meanwhile, played to a 1-1 draw in Group C, with John Emmanuel Matugas named man of the match.

The Men’s 38-and-above division saw Hangak FC and Toledo FC settle for a 2-2 draw, with John Martin Ferrer taking the individual honor.

Sunday’s matches featured more action in the older age groups, with KNF Cebu North United beating Don Bosco Alumni, 3-1, in the Men’s 50-and-above division. Gaudito Taneo was named man of the match.

Classic FC edged Aicon, 3-2, in another men’s 50-and-above match, with Jerry Aquino earning the individual distinction.

Cebu FC and Giuseppe FC played to a 3-3 draw in P12 Group C, with Matugas collecting another man-of-the-match award.

Rongcales Futbollitos recorded the weekend’s biggest victory in the Men’s 38-and-above division, routing Erco Samareno, 8-0. Jun Aguilar was picked man of the match.

The Giuseppe Dads also delivered a high-scoring performance, crushing Don Bosco Magone, 11-1, in the same division. Nikko Paulo Villa earned man-of-the-match honors. / RICO B. RAMIREZ