Giuseppe FC, not SCSC, to face DBTC in Aboitiz Cup B14 finals

THE Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will face Giuseppe Football Club (FC) in the Boys’ 14 finals of the Aboitiz Football Cup.

This corrects an earlier report by SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, which said DBTC would face San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) in the championship match.

The earlier report stated that SCSC defeated Giuseppe FC, 7-0, in their semifinal match on Sunday, Feb. 9, based on results given by a tournament official (see photo). However, the result was actually the other way around.

The tournament official later apologized for giving the wrong result. Still, SunStar said it remains responsible for the mistake because it is the publication’s duty to check and verify information before publishing.

The Boys’ 14 championship game is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 14, with DBTC battling Giuseppe FC for the title.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco-Liloan will face SCSC in the match for third place. / LBG