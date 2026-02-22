Giuseppe FC, Sugbo Calidad lead winners in Thirsty Football Cup

GIUSEPPE FC and Sugbo Calidad-A were among the big winners in the 20th Thirsty Football Cup held on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field.

Giuseppe FC won the Players 7 division after defeating Sta. Ana de San Carlos, 1-0, in a close match. Adam Bermejo played a key role and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of his age group.

Sugbo Calidad-A also celebrated a championship after edging Rosvale, 2-1, to capture the Players 9 title. Draco Sta. Rita earned MVP honors in their division.

On opening day last Friday, San Roque FC (SRFC) showed strong performances by winning two categories: Boys 19 and Mix Open.

SRFC-A claimed the Boys 19 championship after finishing with the highest points in a league-style competition. SRFC-A collected 13 points, while SRFC-B placed second with 10 points. BJ Langres was named MVP of the division.

In the Mix Open category, SRFC defeated its sister team, 2-0. Lloyd Abella was awarded MVP for his strong performance.

Meanwhile, Rongcales Futbolitos-B dominated Los Miembros FC, 4-0, to win the 40-Above division. Jade Paghubasan was named MVP of the category. / EKA