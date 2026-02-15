Giuseppe survives Don Bosco in thriller, seizes Aboitiz U14 crown

GIUSEPPE Football Club outlasted the Don Bosco Football Club in a penalty shootout, 9-8, to secure the championship title of the Aboitiz Football Cup U14 on February 14, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The championship match ended scoreless after regulation and extra time, with both teams unable to convert multiple scoring opportunities.

Don Bosco opened the first half with aggressive ball steals and several attempts on goal, but Giuseppe’s goalkeeper prevented any breakthrough.

Giuseppe responded with its own attacking chances, yet Don Bosco’s goalkeeper delivered crucial saves to keep the match at 0-0 heading into halftime.

The second half saw increased physicality, resulting in multiple fouls called against both squads. Despite sustained pressure from both sides, neither team managed to score as both defenses and goalkeepers remained solid.

In extra time, fatigue and injuries kicked in for both teams. A Don Bosco player suffered a nosebleed after being accidentally hit in the face by the ball, while several players from both sides experienced cramps.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe made key substitutions to maintain energy on the field. However, the deadlock persisted, forcing the match into a shootout.

Rain began to drizzle as the teams entered penalties.

The decisive moment came when Don Bosco’s goalkeeper missed his penalty attempt. Giuseppe’s goalkeeper then converted his shot, sealing the 9-8 victory and the championship title.

In a post-match interview, Giuseppe’s assistant coach Reeve Andre Sumayod emphasized the importance of composure in the shootout.

“It was so crucial, especially in the shootout. Almost all of the players took the penalty but thank the Lord, we won. We offer our win to the Lord God,” Sumayod said.

Assistant team captain Darl Mathew Pantinople credited the team’s resilience despite playing undermanned late in the match.

“We showed resilience by not giving up and still working even though there’s a lot of our players that were injured,” Pantinople said. “For the extra time we just did low block because we know that we are in a disadvantage position. We only have nine players in the field. We had to fight all the way through.” / Jasten Arrogante, BiPS Intern