Giuseppe tops U11 division of Eagles Cup

THE Giuseppe Football Club (GFC) won the Mixed U-11 Category in the 2nd Eagles Football Festival at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Stadium, besting 28 other teams on May 4, 2024.

Fernando Imanol “Mino” Larrañaga, GFC’s U-11 goalkeeper who pulled a save in the final, was hailed as the Most Valuable Player.

“This win is a testament to the hours of training and the passion these young players have for the game. Every player contributed to this win. Together, we’ve built more than just a winning team, we have built a family that supports and pushes each other to be the best we can be,” said GFC head coach Hayato Ayabe.

Ayabe, a Japanese national, is no stranger to the local football community, having been actively coaching and playing since 2001.

Joining Larrañaga in the GFC Mixed U11 team are Rhylle Isaac Menchavez, Ramon Max Xander Sio, Caleb de Leon, Eon Cole Seno, Kylo Xavier Baunsit, Brent Milton Benedicto, Kamilla Isabelle Tan, Dwayne Jette Calvario, Marynelle Cavalida, Joseon Lorenzo Mabini and Zuriel Ampoon.

GFC’s U7, U9 and U13 teams also had a respectable showing and made the semifinal round.

Joining Ayabe, who coaches for U-9 and U-11, in the roster of GFC coaches are Reeve Andre Sumayod (U-13), Maki Mamac (U-15 and U-7), Evan Abad (U-17), and assistant coach Dianne Gaviola.

Meanwhile, GFC announced it will open its Football Summer Camp 2024 beginning this May 20. The football summer clinic has three modules and is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 16 years old.

Trainings will be held daily from Mondays to Fridays with the beginners to have the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. schedule and the advanced players from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. / ML from PR