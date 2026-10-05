‘Give us the space and respect’ — Robb Guinto

ACTRESS Robb Guinto has spoken about the current state of her relationship with Yasser Marta.

In her Instagram story, the actress confirmed that she and her boyfriend are currently facing issues.

“I understand that people will have their own opinion based on what they see publicly,” the actress explained.

“But there are always two sides and there are things only the people involved truly know and understand.”

Robb said she does not want to go into further detail and would rather settle the matter privately between the two of them.

“I don’t want to speak badly about anyone or disclose private matters just to defend myself. I just hope people can give us the space and respect we need.

“Thank you to those who choose kindness.”

Yasser was previously seen crying on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda when he was asked whether he and the actress were still together. / TRC S