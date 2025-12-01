Giving machines offer option for scaled-back Christmas budgets

COMPANIES and organizations planning to scale back Christmas spending following the twin calamities in Cebu may consider channeling support to the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines installed at The Mall in Nustar.

The initiative, run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lets donors purchase food packs, medical care and other essentials for local partner charities.

Cebu joins Manila, Davao and newcomer Bacolod in this year’s expanded drive. Organizers urged firms to redirect holiday budgets to beneficiaries, including Parents Reach Foundation, Kythe Foundation and Cebu Caritas.

Since 2018, the machines have seen strong participation, with 6,305 donors giving P750,000 last year, in addition to the Church’s matching donations.

Bacolod’s rollout on Dec. 4 will support youth, medical and child-protection programs. / KOC