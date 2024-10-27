Giving unconsolidated PUVs shot to modernize welcomed

A local transport leader in Cebu welcomes the reopening of applications for unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs). Ellen Maghanoy, chairperson of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives, stated that this development is a positive sign to attract more unconsolidated operators to embrace modernization.

“Maayo ra na siya kay para matagaan og chance katung wala pa nagconsolidate (That’s good because it gives a chance to those who haven’t consolidated yet),” she said in a phone interview on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Director Eduardo Montealto, in a text interview on Thursday, Oct. 24, indicated that operators and drivers can continue to embrace the government’s modernization program for public transportation.

Montealto said they’re waiting for the memorandum to be issued in the region following LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III’s announcement regarding this matter on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Guadiz noted that unconsolidated PUVs can join existing cooperatives for 45 days, from Oct. 15 to Nov. 29, under the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

His order relates to the Senate’s resolution seeking the temporary suspension of the PTMP’s implementation, formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, pending resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers and operators.

He encouraged unconsolidated PUVs to participate in the government’s modernization program to receive benefits such as a PHP 10,000 fuel subsidy and PHP 15,000 to PHP 20,000 for service contracting in the Libreng Sakay program.

“Yes, this is a good gesture from the board for the operators or owners of individual units, giving them a chance to finally consolidate and embrace the government’s program,” said Montealto.

He clarified that based on LTFRB Chairman Guadiz’s statement, unconsolidated PUVs are only allowed to join existing cooperatives and will no longer be permitted to form new groups.

“This program is not just to address congestion and pollution problems but also to alleviate the economic status of operators/drivers while assuring the safety of the riding public,” he added.

Montealto pointed out that around 94 percent of PUVs in the region have consolidated, leaving only six percent or approximately 480 units that have yet to do so.

On Aug. 1, 21 Cebu-based transport cooperatives and corporations appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to halt the proposal to suspend the modernization program, arguing that it would disband cooperatives and leave them with millions in acquired debt. They urged Marcos to continue implementing the PTMP after 22 senators signed a resolution seeking its temporary suspension. / CDF