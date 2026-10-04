Glaiza De Castro to sell her Baler home

GLAIZA De Castro announced on social media that she is selling her holiday home in Baler, Aurora, which she bought in 2018.

“It became the place where our family gathered for birthdays, celebrations, long weekends and those ordinary days that somehow became some of our favorite memories. Then the pandemic came,” the actress shared.

“Like many of us, our lives changed. We found ourselves spending more time in Baler and during those quiet months, I discovered a deeper appreciation for the province — the slower pace, the beautiful surroundings, the warmth of the community and the simple joy of being together,” she added.

However, as time passed, their priorities changed and she decided that it was time to pass the home on to another family.

“So, with a little bit of sadness — but also with a lot of gratitude — we are offering our beloved holiday home in Baler, Aurora for sale,” she said.

In 2023, Glaiza also opened a resort house near Sabang Beach in Baler.

“So many people ask why I chose to invest in Baler. Maybe it’s because it reminds me of my childhood and the times when our family would get together for reunions. I just miss those days,” she said. / TRC S