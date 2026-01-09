Global cooperation shows resilience amid geopolitical headwinds

GLOBAL cooperation is showing resilience despite headwinds facing multilateralism, yet remains inadequate to address critical economic, security and environmental challenges, said a report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

The Global Cooperation Barometer 2026 report stressed the importance of open and constructive dialogue in finding potential collaborative pathways in a more complex and uncertain geopolitical context.

The Global Cooperation Barometer, the third edition since 2024, uses 41 metrics to assess global cooperation across five areas, namely trade and capital, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and wellness, and peace and security.

The report revealed that while the overall level of cooperation has remained broadly stable in recent years, its form is undergoing a notable evolution. Cooperation in the areas of climate and nature as well as innovation and technology saw relatively strong increases, while cooperation in peace and security has experienced the largest drop.

The report noted that, boosted by greater financing and global supply chains, clean technology deployment hit record highs by mid-2025. China contributed two-thirds of the growth in solar and wind capacity and electric vehicles globally, while other developing economies also accelerated their efforts.

Peace and security cooperation has further declined, with all tracked metrics falling below pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, said the report, citing escalated conflicts, rising military spending and the faltering effectiveness of global multilateral resolution mechanisms.

By the end of 2024, the number of forcibly displaced people reached a record 123 million globally, the report added.

The report concluded that global cooperation is evolving rather than retreating, and it highlighted that leaders need to focus on rebuilding an effective dialogue with partners to identify and advance shared interests.

“While cooperation today may look different than it did yesterday, collaborative approaches are essential to grow economies wisely, accelerate innovation responsibly and prepare for the challenges of a more uncertain era,” said Borge Brende, president of the WEF. / XINHUA