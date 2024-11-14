Global Filipino events portal debuts in New York

A NEW digital platform, Bayanihan.com, was unveiled at the Thomas Edison Hotel in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, aiming to unite Filipinos worldwide by centralizing events, gatherings and business promotions relevant to the Filipino community.

Founded by entrepreneur Anthony Leuterio, Bayanihan.com provides a space for Filipinos to stay updated on local and international events, connect with one another and promote Filipino-owned businesses.

“At Bayanihan.com, our mission is to create a platform where Filipinos can stay informed and support each other, particularly smaller Filipino businesses,” Leuterio said during the launch. “Our goal is to foster growth opportunities and community spirit for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Filipinos living abroad.”

The event drew the support of Francisco Hilario Lardizabal, the Philippine Department of Tourism’s Director Attaché in New York, who commended the initiative for its dedication to the Filipino diaspora.

The term “Bayanihan” reflects the Filipino tradition of communal support, a value that the platform aims to represent by providing visibility to Philippine events and Filipino products on a global scale.

“Bayanihan.com is the Philippines’ answer to uniting OFWs worldwide,” Leuterio said. “We want Filipinos everywhere to have a space to celebrate their culture, support one another’s businesses and build a global network of support.”

Prior to the US launching, Bayanihan.com was launched in Cebu during the Filipino Homes National Real Estate Congress in October which was attended by 600 participants composed of property developers and real estate professionals from all over the country. / KOC