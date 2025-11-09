Global footwear brand steps into Cebu market

SAN Francisco-based footwear company Allbirds, known for its minimalist design and use of sustainable materials, is expanding its Philippine presence with a soon-to-open outlet at Ayala Center Cebu.

The move extends Allbirds’ Philippine presence beyond Metro Manila, where the brand made its debut earlier, and underscores Cebu’s emergence as a key retail hub outside the capital. Its expansion bets on the Visayas region’s rising purchasing power and post-pandemic recovery in consumer spending.

Founded in 2016 by former footballer Tim Brown and engineer Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds has built an international following for minimalist shoes made from renewable materials such as Merino wool, eucalyptus fiber and sugarcane-based SweetFoam™.

“Allbirds’ entry into Cebu reflects both the region’s strong appetite for premium lifestyle products and the brand’s commitment to making sustainability accessible to everyday consumers,” the company said in a statement.

In his recent visit to Cebu, Primer chief executive officer and co-founder Jimmy Thai described Cebu becoming the next frontier for high-value retail and experiential brands.

“Global players see it as a gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao markets,” he said.

Cebu’s retail sector has drawn increasing investment from both local and international players as malls upgrade and tourism rebounds.

Analysts from Colliers Philippines note that Cebu’s young population, rising disposable income and status as a regional tourism and business hub make it an attractive entry point for global retailers seeking growth beyond Metro Manila.

Sustainability

as a differentiator

Allbirds, a Certified B Corporation, promotes a business model centered on environmental responsibility. The company’s bestselling models — the Wool Runner and Tree Runner — use natural fibers and carbon-neutral materials designed for lightweight comfort suited to tropical climates like Cebu’s.

The company said its Cebu expansion reflects its commitment to “making sustainability accessible to everyday consumers” while tapping into Southeast Asia’s growing demand for eco-conscious products.

Broader trend

The Philippines remains one of the region’s fastest-growing consumer markets, with retail sales buoyed by a strong labor market and remittance inflows.

Allbirds’ expansion reinforces the country’s position as a rising retail hub in Southeast Asia and highlights how Cebu is emerging as a testbed for sustainability-driven global concepts in the post-pandemic consumer economy. / KOC