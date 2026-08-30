Global seafarer shortage boosts jobs for Filipinos

THE growing shortage of qualified seafarers worldwide, coupled with expanding maritime trade and shifting global supply chains, is creating more employment opportunities for Filipino maritime workers.

The global merchant fleet will need an additional 113,735 certified officers by 2030, according to the 2026 Seafarer Workforce Report of Bimco and the International Chamber of Shipping.

The industry already faces a shortage of about 39,100 officers this year, even as certified ratings exceed demand by 56,890, the report said.

About 2.57 million seafarers currently operate 85,148 merchant ships worldwide, with demand for certified seafarers rising 35 percent since 2021 due to fleet expansion and the recovery of global shipping.

The Philippines, one of the world’s largest suppliers of maritime labor, is well positioned to benefit. Initial government data showed 567,359 sea-based employment contracts were processed in 2025, including 129,002 for officers and 208,979 for ratings.

Positive outlook

In his column in Businessworld, economist Bernardo Villegas sees a positive outlook for Filipino seafarers as maritime trade expands and global supply chains shift.

“The demand for seafarers from developing economies will increase even more as these countries’ trade continues to intensify, and their working populations continue to expand,” Villegas said.

He said growing global trade, changing shipping routes and fleet expansion are creating opportunities for the Philippines’ manning industry and its seafarers.

UNCTAD data showed global maritime trade reached about 12.3 billion tons in 2023 and is projected to grow by an average of 2.4 percent annually from 2025 to 2029.

Villegas said longer shipping distances resulting from changing trade patterns could further increase demand for maritime transport.

He also cited potential growth in Philippine exports of agricultural products, semiconductor components and processed mineral ores as additional opportunities for Filipino seafarers.

“As Philippine conglomerates increasingly invest in corporate farming … there will be an increasing demand for manning services as these products are exported,” he said.

Job fair in September

These opportunities will be highlighted at the Marino World Manning Expo and Conference (MWMEC) 2026, which will hold a modernized job fair on Sept. 23-25 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

The job fair will bring together thousands of Filipino seafarers and participating manning agencies looking to fill vacancies in the global shipping industry.

The first MWMEC attracted more than 10,000 Filipino seafarers. Now on its second year, the event will bring together seafarers and manning agencies while also tackling key issues affecting the maritime workforce.

Participating agencies include Maersk Filipinas Crewing, Elburg Shipmanagement Phils., Multinational Ship Management, Avior Marine, Torm Shipping Phils. and other major manning companies.

The job fair will use SEAker’s digital recruitment technology, allowing seafarers to submit applications through QR codes and enabling agencies to review and manage applications in real time.

Organized by Marino World, MWMEC 2026 is themed “Steering the Course: Philippine Maritime Workforce in the Global Shipping Era.” It will also discuss STCW revisions, the Marina-Ched transition, the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, decarbonization, cybersecurity, geopolitics and welfare programs. / KOC