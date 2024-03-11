Globe 1st listed PH firm to REACH Net Zero targets

GLOBE has made history as it became the first publicly listed company in the Philippines to get the Science Based Targets Initiative’s (SBTi) validation and approval of its near-term and net-zero science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

This milestone underscores Globe’s commitment to climate action by aligning its operational strategies with the global imperative to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign.

The validation of Globe’s targets by the SBTi is part of the company’s strategic integration of sustainability into its core operations.

In June 2021, Globe positioned itself at the forefront of corporate environmental responsibility by committing to the SBTi’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, becoming the first Philippine company to make such a pledge.

Globe aims for a 42 percent reduction in absolute Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, based on a 2021 baseline, and a 25 percent reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions within the same period.

For the long term, it has set an even more ambitious target of reducing absolute Scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions by 90 percent by 2050 from a 2021 baseline. / PR