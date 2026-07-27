Globe and TM Starlink satellite-to-mobile service now available starting at P99

GLOBE is making connectivity more accessible to Filipinos through Globe Starlink, a satellite-powered mobile service, now available starting at P99 for Globe Prepaid and TM users. Globe Postpaid customers on Plan P1499 and up, along with Globe Platinum subscribers, can access the service at no additional cost, extending connectivity to areas beyond traditional mobile network coverage.

The launch expands connectivity options for communities, travelers, field workers, and individuals in remote locations where terrestrial mobile signals may be limited or unavailable. Through Globe Starlink, users on compatible devices can stay connected through messaging, app-based calls, navigation, digital payments, and essential online services even outside the reach of traditional mobile infrastructure.

“With Globe Starlink, connection will go further, helping every Filipino stay connected wherever life takes them,” said Eric Tanbauco, Consumer Mobile Business Vice President at Globe. “Reliable connectivity today is no longer just about convenience. It gives people confidence to move forward, pursue opportunities, and stay connected during the moments that matter most. Connectivity should not stop where towers end.”

To make the service accessible across different customer segments, Globe offers free trial access for 3 months to Globe Postpaid customers with Plans P1499 and up, and 1 year for Globe Platinum customers. Globe Prepaid and TM users may avail of the service starting at P99 beginning June 30, 2026.

Users on compatible Android and Harmony OS devices can access SMS, app-based calls, messaging applications such as Viber, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, navigation services, eGov PH, GCash, and GlobeOne even in areas without traditional mobile coverage. Support for iOS devices is expected in a future update.

Earlier this year, Globe completed live pilot tests in remote locations across Rizal, Batangas, and Bataan. The service successfully enabled SMS, app-based calls, navigation, digital payments, and access to government services in areas without existing mobile coverage. Globe formally launched the initiative in January alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., highlighting the potential of emerging technologies to strengthen digital inclusion and resilience in connectivity nationwide.

Globe said the initiative supports its long-term vision of “Every Filipino Connected,” making access to communication and digital services more inclusive regardless of geography. By expanding connectivity options beyond traditional network coverage, Globe aims to help more Filipinos stay connected to opportunities, essential services, and the people who matter most wherever they may be. (PR)