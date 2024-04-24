Globe blacklisted 36,549 SIMs in first quarter of 2024

GLOBE has significantly ramped up its efforts to combat cyber threats by deactivating and blocking an increasing number of SIMs engaged in malicious activities.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the company blacklisted 36,549 SIMs from other networks, a 62 percent spike compared to the 22,455 competitor SIMs blocked during the same period last year.

It deactivated 841 SIMs from its network in the first quarter of 2024 after they were identified as potential sources of spam or scam SMS, or misuse.

This figure marks a 30 percent year-on-year increase from the 647 Globe SIMs deactivated in the same quarter in 2023.

SIM abuse cases are detected through Globe’s monitoring systems and customer reports via its Stop Spam portal.

The company promptly deactivates those SIMs to safeguard its customers and service quality.

Given the risk these SIMs pose to personal and financial information, Globe urges customers to remain alert.

This includes steering clear of unfamiliar links, disregarding requests for personal details or one-time PINs, and promptly reporting any dubious messages via the Stop Spam portal. / PR