Globe boosts Cebu with new internet towers

GLOBE has launched new towers in key areas of Cebu Province, enhancing internet services to support business and economic growth.

These new towers are located in Danao City, Cordova, Naga City, Toledo City and Cebu City.

Joel Agustin, Globe’s senior vice president and head of Network Planning and Engineering, said that these new towers are a testament to Globe’s commitment to improving local communities and stimulating economic growth.

He said that the improved connectivity provided by these towers is essential for fostering development and supporting local businesses. He added that a reliable and robust network infrastructure is crucial for driving technological advancements, economic opportunities, and overall community well-being.

In Danao City, the towers were erected in Barangays Maslog and Taboc, which have populations of 12,000 and 7,000 residents, respectively. Agustin noted that these towers will boost Danao’s trade and tourism industries.

“Enhanced connectivity will allow tourists and locals to instantly share their trek to Mount Lantawan, attracting more visitors and supporting the local economy,” said the Ayala-backed telco.

In addition to Danao, Globe also built a tower in Brgy. Dapitan in Cordova.

The new tower is strategically positioned to capitalize on the economic growth driven by the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which is expected to increase real estate values and create numerous trade opportunities. It is also expected to boost the tourism industry in this coastal town, known for its beaches, resorts and marine sanctuaries.

While Naga City enjoys industrial prosperity, its small, remote mining community of Brgy. Pangdan, home to over 6,000 residents, faces connectivity challenges due to the area’s mountainous terrain. Globe’s new facility in the area is expected to address this issue, delivering much-needed internet services to support the growth of local industries.

Globe also aims to enhance internet access in Brgy. Don Andres Soriano in Toledo City, which has around 19,000 residents. The improved connectivity will support the farming and fishing communities by providing better access to markets while also addressing the area’s earthquake-prone history with improved disaster response capabilities.

In Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, the infrastructure near Natalio Bacalso Avenue will benefit a population of 18,000. This area, which includes establishments such as the University of San Jose-Recoletos and Ace Medical Center, will see enhanced connectivity, supporting local entrepreneurs in carpentry, plumbing, hair salons and welding. / KOC