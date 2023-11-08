Globe borrows money from 3 banks to finance Capex

GLOBE Telecom Inc. signed term loan facilities with the Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Banking Corp., and Robinsons Bank Corp. for P3 billion, P5 billion, and P4 billion, respectively.

The loans shall be used to finance the company’s capital expenditures (capex), debt refinancing, and/or general corporate requirements.

As of the first nine months of the year, Globe invested P54 billion in capex, lower by 27 percent than the similar period of 2022.

This effort to reduce its capex spending is in line with Globe’s focus on capital efficiency and optimization.

The bulk of this amount or 91 percent was allocated for the data requirements to ensure that customers will be able to access the best digital solutions and connectivity anytime.