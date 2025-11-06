Globe brings Alagang Globe to families affected by Typhoon Tino

GLOBE continues to deliver critical support to communities affected by Typhoon Tino, with accelerated restoration efforts across the Visayas and Mindanao.

The company has deployed technical teams, activated Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations, and is preparing for wider relief operations in severely impacted areas.

Globe services have been fully restored in the hardest-hit areas of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte in Mindanao. In the Visayas, Aklan, Antique, Biliran, Bohol, Capiz, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Northern Samar, and Siquijor have also achieved 100% network restoration.

Ongoing restoration continues in the hardest-hit provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Negros Occidental, where Globe teams remain deployed to expedite full recovery.

Relief operations

In partnership with Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) through Brigadang Ayala, Globe has begun relief efforts for affected communities.

The first batches of food assistance include 500 food packs distributed to Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City and another 500 food packs delivered to Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City, both in coordination with local government partners.

Additional relief deployments are being coordinated with local government units and partner organizations to reach more families in need across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi (LTLCW) Sites Activated

To support residents in these high-impact communities, Globe activated the following LTLCW sites to provide free calls, device charging, and WiFi access:

* Barangay Bacayan Gym, Cebu City, Cebu

November 5 to 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Tawag and Wifi)

* Poblacion, Tolosa, Leyte

November 5 to 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Tawag and Wifi)

* Visayas State University (VSU), Baybay City, Leyte

November 5 to 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Tawag and Wifi)

* Barangay Handumanan Gym, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

November 5 to 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Charging only)

* Chapel of Phase 1, Villa Leyson, Bacayan, Cebu City, Cebu

November 6 to 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Tawag, Charging, and WiFi)

* Talisay City National High School, Talisay City, Cebu

November 6 to 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Tawag, Charging, and WiFi)

* Lobby, Consolacion Municipal Bldg, Consolacion, Cebu

November 6 to 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Tawag, Charging, and WiFi)

* Barangay Estefania Barangay Hall, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

November 6 to 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Charging only)

* Ayungon Municipal Hall, Ayungon, Negros Oriental

November 5 to 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Libreng Charging only)

Alagang Globe: Typhoon Tino Response and Relief Efforts

To help affected customers stay connected and supported, Globe has extended its Alagang Globe initiatives across the provinces of Antique, Biliran, Bohol, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Southern Leyte in the Visayas, as well as Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte in Mindanao.

Globe Prepaid and TM -- Free unlimited calls and texts to all networks, plus 100MB for all apps and 100MB for Facebook and Viber for one day.

Globe Postpaid and GFiber Postpaid -- Extended payment due dates for affected areas.

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi -- Free 5GB open access data for three days for eligible users.

GFiber Prepaid -- Promo extension for three days in affected areas.

Donations for Disaster Relief -- Customers can donate their Globe Rewards points or via GCash to Rise Against Hunger Philippines to fund meal packs and relief aid for affected families.

Globe assured the public of its continuing presence and readiness to respond in partnership with local government units and humanitarian organizations.

Further updates will be shared through GlobeICON social media pages as the situation develops. (PR)