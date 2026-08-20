Globe Business puts Visayas region on the path to intelligent enterprise at G Summit Cebu 2026

WITH the Visayas on the rise as a catalyst for national development and a major conduit for global trade, regional firms are operating some of the country’s most sophisticated multi-island operations and international compliance requirements in the area. Globe Business brought together the region’s leading corporate leaders and technology innovators at G Summit Cebu 2026 to demonstrate its Intelligent Transformation vision, illustrating how enterprises can go beyond individual technology upgrades to a more synchronized approach.

By bringing together cloud, cybersecurity, APIs, and artificial intelligence on a resilient network backbone, Globe Business helps organizations address integration gaps and build a more connected, adaptive enterprise.

“Technology should be a catalyst for regional growth, not a barrier. For the Visayan region, connecting operations across a distributed landscape represents a complex operational undertaking,” said Globe Business Vice President Glenn Estrella. “G Summit Cebu is about aligning with the region's leaders to orchestrate regional resilience that meets global standards. By delivering highly integrated digital foundations, we are enabling local industries to seamlessly coordinate their operations, secure their assets, and compete confidently on the international stage.”

Visayan leaders explore the new operational standard

This strategic imperative took center stage during an executive panel featuring key regional figures, including Visayan Electric Company (VEC) President Mark Anthony Kindica, Vivant Corporation Chief Information Officer Nilo Arribas, and GCash Vice President Suzelyn Urbano. Together with Globe Business, the panel explored the unique operational demands facing Visayan enterprises—from aligning physical utilities and telecom readiness in new commercial developments to managing multi-island expansion and safeguarding rapid digital transaction growth.

Synthesizing these key industry perspectives, Globe Business Senior Advisor Dennis Wong highlighted how these real-world operational challenges prove the necessity of a unified digital foundation. Wong emphasized that orchestrating resilient infrastructure, real-time APIs, layered security, and AI allows regional enterprises to eliminate blind spots, protect critical transactions, and scale intelligent applications smoothly across island markets.

Inside the future enterprise architecture

Moving from strategy to execution, the summit showcased these concepts in action through interactive, next-generation enterprise environments. Through four purpose-built innovation experience rooms, attendees stepped directly into working prototypes of tomorrow’s operational tech stack, gaining a clear preview of how their organizations will be required to operate in the coming years.

Inside the Orchestrated Infrastructure room, leaders witnessed live stress tests of self-healing networks and quantum-safe protocols. The demo showed automatic mitigation of hardware failures and security threats without service disruption. This is a vital safeguard for 24/7 Cebu IT-BPM centers and cross-island manufacturing plants operating across distributed Visayan grids. In the API Hub, a zero-friction digital loan application demonstrated telco API authentication, automated identity verification, and credibility scoring capabilities. While demonstrated in a financial service use case, this next-generation technology also allows retail, e-commerce, and tourism platforms to instantly verify customer identities and accelerate onboarding.

The experience shifted to a floor-to-ceiling projected digital grid inside the Cyberheist room, placing executives inside multi-vector threat simulations to demonstrate proactive, layered defenses across the entire technology stack. This immersive demo illustrated how financial institutions, hotel chains, and enterprise platforms can protect sensitive customer data and secure digital transactions quietly behind the scenes. Completing the showcase, the Gemini Agent Force zone proved that future-ready automation is deployable today, enabling leaders to build and deploy custom enterprise AI agents that streamline departmental operations in real time. These intelligent agents allow frontline teams in BPOs, F&Bs, and SMEs to resolve customer inquiries and operational bottlenecks without delay.

Beyond showcasing the next-generation technologies, G Summit Cebu 2026 underscored a broader strategic imperative: in an increasingly fast-paced regional economy, sustained competitiveness depends on the strategic intelligence and cohesion of an enterprise’s digital foundation. By orchestrating resilient infrastructure, layered security, and AI automation, Globe Business is supporting Visayan enterprises in eliminating operational friction and driving sustainable, future-proof growth.

To learn more about how Globe Business can support your organization’s intelligent transformation journey, visit www.globe.com.ph/business. (SPONSORED CONTENT)