Globe calls for earlier connectivity planning to build future-ready developments

GLOBE is encouraging property developers to make connectivity part of the early planning and design of new homes, commercial spaces, and estates, rather than addressing network requirements after construction is underway. Bringing connectivity into the conversation earlier can help developers avoid costly redesigns and retrofitting while ensuring properties are ready for the digital needs of residents, tenants, and businesses from the time they move in.

The company brought together around 150 participants at Collaboration Forum 2026, including more than 100 external partners from the property sector. With the theme “Design Today. Connect Tomorrow.” the forum gathered developers, architects, designers, and technical teams to discuss how connectivity can be considered early in the design and construction of new developments.

“The earlier we bring those perspectives together, the better we can plan for what comes next. While the plans are still being shaped, let us sit down together and determine what needs to be built in from the start, with enough flexibility to evolve over time,” said Carl Cruz, Globe president and CEO.

Discussions covered residential, commercial, and estate developments, where connectivity requirements can become more difficult and costly to address once designs are finalized or construction is underway. Early collaboration gives developers, architects, technical teams, and connectivity providers more room to identify potential constraints and determine what infrastructure needs to be incorporated before plans are locked in.

This also aligns with Globe's support for the government's ongoing review of the National Building Code of the Philippines, which presents an opportunity to recognize connectivity as an essential utility in modern developments. Globe has emphasized the need to incorporate telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber-ready facilities and in-building connectivity solutions, into building standards to ensure reliable connectivity from the outset, reduce costly retrofitting, and support future digital needs.

This becomes more important as homes, workplaces, and communities rely on connectivity for more of their day-to-day needs. For Globe, understanding how a development will be used allows network requirements to be integrated into development master plans, while giving developers greater flexibility to accommodate new technologies and growing demand for digital services.

Through the forum, Globe is strengthening its role as a strategic connectivity partner to the property sector, working closely with developers and industry stakeholders to make connectivity an integral part of development planning. As new communities take shape, this collaboration can help ensure that the infrastructure people and businesses depend on is already part of the plan, enabling seamless connectivity from day one of occupancy while creating future-ready spaces that support how people live, work, and connect today and in the years ahead. (Sponsored Content)