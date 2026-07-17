Globe celebrates Eala’s historic rise

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala received a hero’s welcome on Monday, July 13, 2026, as Globe hosted a special homecoming fan meet in Manila to celebrate her breakthrough season on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour and her historic Wimbledon campaign.

More than just a fan event, the celebration transformed Alex’s remarkable achievements into a shared moment for the Filipinos who have proudly followed her journey.

The program featured an intimate onstage conversation, meet-and-greet sessions, and a global livestream, allowing supporters from across the country and around the world to join the celebration.

“I genuinely felt everyone’s love and support during each match, so it’s wonderful to be home again and to have this special fan meet, thanks to Globe,” said Alex. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to inspire and elevate Filipino talent on the global stage. I’ve worked with Globe as an ambassador for many years because of its larger purpose of uplifting Filipino lives every day, and I’m happy we got to share that purpose through this special homecoming fan meet.”

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz said Eala is more than a tennis prodigy; she is the living embodiment of world-class Filipino talent, telling the world that Filipinos have what it takes to compete and win against the best.

“Her journey is a story of hope for all of us,” said Cruz. “We create moments like these when we rally behind our own, we inspire more Filipinos to dream bigger, and believe in ourselves that we can make things happen.”

“This homecoming has been a rare opportunity to bring Filipino fans and Globe’s loyal customers closer to an athlete whose success has inspired the entire nation,” said Globe chief commercial officer Darius Delgado. “We turned a moment of national pride into an experience that was more personal, memorable, and rewarding for everyone who continues to support and celebrate Filipino excellence.”

The event brought together Globe customers, students, tennis fans, and sports enthusiasts, underscoring the far-reaching impact of Alex’s achievements and her inspiring journey to becoming one of the country’s brightest sporting icons.

Her success has also generated widespread buzz on social media, as Filipino sports fans continue to celebrate global milestones that inspire national pride and spark conversations across digital platforms.

Through the special homecoming, Globe did more than bring fans closer to Alex Eala. It celebrated courage, perseverance, excellence, and Filipino pride while reminding the nation that when Filipinos rise, they lift the country with them, and go forward together. / PR